Little Grand Rapids RCMP investigating homicide

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Little Grand Rapids.

On Thursday, Mounties in the eastern Manitoba community received reports of a disturbance around 4:15 p.m. Officers responded to a house and arrested two men, aged 25 and 35 years old. No one else was in the residence.

A short time later, investigators learned that a 63-year-old woman who lived at the home had been brought to the local nursing station, where she was pronounced dead.

RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services have been brought in to investigate.

No charges have been laid.