Little Italy turns into a racetrack for a day

In a sign that summer is just around the corner, Bike Race Ottawa’s Preston Criterium took over the streets of Little Italy on Sunday.

It's the final event of Italian Week in Ottawa, the day of racing a tradition for almost half a century.

Attracting thousands of spectators throughout the day, hundreds of cyclists thrilled the crowd with a series of races from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All ages and abilities were welcome, and prizes awarded to the top finishers.

Seamus Carlyle, a Queen's University student, finished first in the Men’s Senior 4 Race. Carlyle was originally a mountain biker, but took up road racing recently. He says his experience with hilly terrain helped him beat the pack as they raced through the neighbourhood.

"It’s hard to believe it until you are in it and you are like, 'OK, I actually could win this,'" Carlyle said. "I think it was a lot of fun; a cool variety, good to have a climb in there, that was more my thing. So yah, it was a lot of fun."

Doug Corner has been one of the organizers of the Criterium for almost 40 years. He says the event is not just about winning, there is a charity component, with part of the entrance fees collected supporting care and research at CHEO.

"We have a lot of youth events and we probably have 175 youth participating and all their fees goes to CHEO," Corner said. "There is a bike race, but there is also a party so this is a big social activity, people come here today. Yah, they watch the bike race, but a lot of it is just seeing friends on the way."

The 2024 event will mark the 50th running of the Criterium. Organizers say they are already planning the celebration, hoping this cycling event will continue to be a success for decades to come.