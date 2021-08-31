Little Libraries gain popularity in Midland
Kim Phillips
Little Libraries are catching on across Simcoe Muskoka, including in the Town of Midland, which plans to add more.
The stand-alone mini-library stations are where books can be donated or taken by individuals in the community.
"Anybody in the community can contribute," said Faith Shergold, community engagement coordinator for the Midland Public Library. "It's an effort to build engagement and literacy in all these different neighbourhoods around town."
The town has seven Little Library boxes at North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre and several local parks.
Anyone can participate in the free service. A complete list of library locations is available here.
