Little relief from heat as warning remains in place

Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Elgin counties.

According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures will possibly reach the mid-30s with minimum temperatures in the low 20s bringing little relief from the heat during the overnight hours.

The weather authority also says hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Wednesday: Clearing. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 32. Humidex 39. UV index 11 or extreme.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 near midnight. Low 13.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.