Little relief from heat as warning remains in place
Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Elgin counties.
According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures will possibly reach the mid-30s with minimum temperatures in the low 20s bringing little relief from the heat during the overnight hours.
The weather authority also says hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Wednesday: Clearing. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 32. Humidex 39. UV index 11 or extreme.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 near midnight. Low 13.
Thursday: Sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday: Sunny. High 29.
Saturday: Sunny. High 31.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
-
Kitsilano residents rally against homeless housing proposalA group of residents of Vancouver’s west side held a rally on Wednesday, over a long-simmering debate on whether to construct a new social housing building in the neighbourhood.
-
Point Lepreau nuclear power station's licence renewed for 10 yearsThe operating licence for New Brunswick’s Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station has been renewed for another 10 years, in a decision released Wednesday from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trialThe sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation lasting hours at bungalow where accused later arrestedThe trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
-
North Bay's famous shad flies have returnedNorthern Ontario's tourism organizations and operators sent a message to the Canadian government Wednesday morning: they want an end to pandemic restrictions.
-
Signs of growth throughout Saint John with several development projects underwayYears after a decision was made to renew the waterfront area in Saint John, N.B., developments are now underway in just about every corner of the city.
-
Artist's 'Viking Spirit' wins mural of the year in WinnipegAn artist's mural depicting the 'Viking Spirit' of Scandinavian culture has been recognized as the mural of the year in Winnipeg.
-
'I'm disgusted by our system': abuse allegations at Winnipeg care home prompts calls for oversightAs allegations of abuse at a St. James facility come to light, families and advocates are calling for independent oversight in Manitoba's private care homes.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on commercial construction siteA pedestrian is injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.