Live @ 12: Saskatoon officials to address COVID-19 workplace safety as variant cases surge

Saskatoon city officials will hold a news conference on Thursday regarding ways to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in workplaces and in the community.

Mayor Charlie Clark, Medical Health Officer Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, Director, Water & Waste Stream, Saskatoon Water Russ Munro and EMO Director Pamela Goulden-McLeod are scheduled to speak at noon.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has warned about an increased risk of COVID-19 variants in the Saskatoon area.

As of Wednesday, the city had 328 Variant of Concern cases.

"We are very concerned that Saskatoon (variant) case numbers are trending up," Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Tuesday.