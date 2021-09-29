LIVE @ 2: Sask. health minister to give COVID-19 update

Saskatchewan residents will be able to tune into the first COVID-19 update in several weeks on Wednesday afternoon.

Saskatchewan Minister of Health Paul Merriman and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will give a live COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The province reported 311 individuals hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, up 22 from Monday. Ten more Saskatchewan people reportedly died of the virus.

CTV News contacted Premier Scott Moe’s office on both Monday and Tuesday for a comment. His office has not responded to our requests.

More details to come…