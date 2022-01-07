Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials, education minister
With all B.C. students currently expected to return to class Monday, the province's top health officials and education minister will give a live COVID-19 update Friday morning.
Few details were given ahead of the news conference, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside are expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 testing and schools.
CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE.
This week, schools began with a phased return with children of front-line workers and students with special needs in class. Officials said that would give staff time to implement more safety measures and make plans if many teachers are off sick.
On Thursday, B.C. recorded 16 new COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities for a total of 37 active outbreaks. The Health Ministry said many of the outbreaks are in seniors' care facilities.
The province reported 3,223 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update along with three new deaths.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from The Canadian Press
