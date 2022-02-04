Live entertainment returning to Sault's GFL Memorial Gardens
GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie is set to host its first non-sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic. Celtic Illusion is coming in April, bringing a mix of Irish dance and magic to the stage.
Brent Lamming, the Sault's director of community services, said the Gardens has been everything but an entertainment venue in the last couple of years.
"It's been a hospital, it's been a vaccination centre, it's really been a multi-use facility over the last little while," said Lamming.
"The Greyhounds have now returned, but we haven't actually had a show in a number of years, since back in 2020. So we're very excited to have an event like this come in April."
Lamming said other acts are expressing interest in performing at the Gardens in 2022. He's hopeful Ontario's reopening plan moves ahead as scheduled and capacity limits will be increased to allow more people to attend shows at the venue.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa todayOttawa police are expecting hundreds of people and vehicles to roll into the downtown core today as the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration continues for a second weekend.
-
Police warn public about scam against grandparentsCalgary police are asking for public assistance to identify a man they believe is perpetuating a scam against unsuspecting grandparents.
-
Dispatch from the Martha Cohen Theatre: UndressedA new solo show at the Martha Cohen Theatre is presented in a cabaret format
-
Alberta restaurant owners consider what an end to vaccine passports could mean for their bottom lineWith the province poised to remove the Restrictions Exemption Program, many restaurants are evaluating what the potential change could mean to their business.
-
Eating disorder cases jump among kids at the Alberta Children's hospitalIf you have an eating disorder, you are not alone.
-
Victoria Film Festival underway with in-person screenings and online offeringsIf you love the movies, get ready. The 2022 Victoria Film Festival starts Friday night. And, for the first time since 2020, audiences will back in theatres.
-
Nipissing University professor highlights needs for diversity in health careAs part of Black History Month, a Nipissing University professor is highlighting the need for more diversity in the world of nursing and health care.
-
Around 3,300 WRDSB students still in virtual learningEven though Ontario's classrooms have been open for three weeks, not all Waterloo Region District School Board students are back to in-person learning yet.
-
45% of British Columbians think health-care quality is decliningA new report suggests British Columbians are unsatisfied by the quality of province’s health-care system.