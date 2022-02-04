Live entertainment returning to Sault's GFL Memorial Gardens

GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie is set to host its first non-sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic. Celtic Illusion is coming in April, bringing a mix of Irish dance and magic to the stage.

Brent Lamming, the Sault's director of community services, said the Gardens has been everything but an entertainment venue in the last couple of years.

"It's been a hospital, it's been a vaccination centre, it's really been a multi-use facility over the last little while," said Lamming.

"The Greyhounds have now returned, but we haven't actually had a show in a number of years, since back in 2020. So we're very excited to have an event like this come in April."

Lamming said other acts are expressing interest in performing at the Gardens in 2022. He's hopeful Ontario's reopening plan moves ahead as scheduled and capacity limits will be increased to allow more people to attend shows at the venue.