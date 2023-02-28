Live explosive device safely removed from busy Kelowna, B.C., shopping area

Traffic is back to normal through central Kelowna, B.C., after RCMP detonated an explosive device found near a busy route in the Okanagan city.

A stretch of Highway 97N, also known as Harvey Avenue, was closed in both directions for more than seven hours on Monday.

Police say a suspicious package was spotted at around noon and the highway, which runs past restaurants, businesses and busy malls, was closed as a precaution.

A bomb disposal unit was sent from Vancouver to assist.

It arrived shortly before 6 p.m. and detonated the device about an hour later.

RCMP say more information is expected later as investigators try to determine who planted the explosive and what the motive might have been.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.

(With files from CKFR Kelowna)