LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial resumes with more from witnesses

The trial resumes Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltmam, who stands accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck in June 2021, court is expected to hear more testimony from witnesses on day four.

After the Crown presented its opening statements Monday, the first witness was called to the stand. So far, court has heard from three witnesses out of an expected 20.

A forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service also testified about surveillance videos he seized and edited as part of the investigation.

Tuesday is expected to continue with more testimony from the specialist and other witnesses.

CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

Vicktor Poc, a civilian member of the London Police service returns to the stand. He is presenting surveillance videos of the scene of the collision and overhead maps to the jury.

Of note: the Afzaal family is not in the courtroom today but there are a few additional members of the public here, no is in the overflow courtroom here in Windsor.

Picking up where she left off yesterday, crown attorney Jennifer Moser is showing the jury the videos of Veltmans truck after the collision, as he enters a nearby mall, his truck heavily damaged

Veltman approaches a cab driver, pulls up beside him and as the jury previously heard, Veltman says “call the cops”.. “it was me” that hit the family

In the surveillance video - within minutes of the cab driver calling police - Veltman gets out of his truck, gets on his knees with his hands behind his head.. three cruisers arrive and Veltman is arrested.. by this point there are five cruisers at the mall parking lot

You can see police putting up crime scene tape around the pickup truck in the lot. Note: this is 14 minutes after the family was struck. Veltman is already arrested.

Poc tells the jury he cropped the video from the original source and edited 15 different “source” cameras into one video to make it more efficient to show to the jury. Defence & crown agreed on these changes.

Poc also seized 1,800 video files from the mall from 16 different cameras from June 2-June 6, 2021.



Crown is done with this witness. Judge has asked the jury to take a break.

The jury is back. Justice Pomerance “you know what they say about the best laid plans…”



Thanks them for their patience in waiting and asks them to take their lunch and return @ 230. Lawyers return @ 210 to “be ready” for afternoon evidence.