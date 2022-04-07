Live music, food and community at the season opening of the Amherstburg Farmers Market

The Amherstburg Farmers market is back this weekend with more than 40 local vendors ready to kick-off the season.

The market is celebrating its 12th year and has announced its return to the GL Heritage Brewing Company at 8728 Howard Avenue. This season marks the market’s third at the family-run brewery.

The Amherstburg Farmers Market will begin Saturday, and will be held each week, rain or shine, from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Each Saturday will showcase more than 40 vendors featuring produce and crafted products from Essex County. Residents can pick up fresh seasonal fruits, vegetables, flowers, craft beer and wine, coffee, and many other home grown/cooked/made items.

The market also offers either a sit down or “to go” breakfast from a local food vendor. This will The Hub operated by Samantha Buhler will be serving up something delicious for opening day.

The brewery will open at 9 a.m. so market-goers can sit inside or on the covered patio with a cold beer in hand while taking in the live, local music which will be performed each week at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week, Gregg Steiner is in the starting lineup.

GL Heritage Brewery is both pet and family friendly.

Have a great product you’d like to showcase? The Amherstburg Farmers Market is still accepting applications for vendors and charities. If you are interested in being featured at the market or volunteering with this non-profit market, contact farmersmarketamherstburg@gmail.com for applications and more information.