Live music now playing every week at the Kitchener Market

There’s now live music at a new venue in Downtown Kitchener.

The Kitchener has been transformed into a performance venue and will feature live music every Thursday starting at seven.

“It’s absolutely awesome,” said concert goer Simon Miller. “It’s been a year and a bit since I’ve seen a live band, so it’s always exciting to get out.”

Kitchener’s own “I the Mountain” kicked off the string of performances on Thursday in front of a crowd that featured Mayor Berry Vrbanovic among others.

“These kinds of events are so important because these artists get their energy from engaging with live audiences,” he said.

Food and drinks are also available at the venue.

“I’ve been really missing this,” another concert goer said. “I am excited to be back out and seeing live music and seeing other people again.”

Tickets can be purchased through the City of Kitchener Market website. Concerts will run until the last week of September.