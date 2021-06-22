Live music returns with Prince Albert festival

Musician Joel Rohs has missed out on playing for a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of many performances.

But with some restrictions lifting, Rohs is once again hosting an outdoor music concert event called Chester Fest in Prince Albert.

“Everyone is really eager to get back out there and not only to make their living but to get back out there and get to play live,” he said.

About 25 bands will be featured in this year’s Chester Fest, Sept. 10 and 11, on the grounds of the H.O.P. Youth retreat near Prince Albert.

Rohs hopes capacity limits will be lifted, allowing the event to host up to 600 people over the course of the two-day concert.

The event includes 100 vintage couches spread out over a field for audience members to lounge on while enjoying live music.

Mark Poppen, founder of Funky Moose Records, is organizing the first ever Moose Fest scheduled for Aug. 7.

It will be in the community hall in St. Isidore-de-Bellevue. Seven Mile Sun, League of Wolves and The Steadies are booked for the one night event.

“Of course we want to sell out if possible, but I understand that people might be hesitant to go out still,” Poppen said.

Moose Fest ticket sales are set at 150 but Poppen hopes he will be able to sell more tickets if the province lifts some of the pandemic restrictions on gathering sizes. He says he hopes to break even and is unsure how the public will respond to the event.

“I’m hoping the majority of people are thinking, I’m vaccinated so I can go out rather safely,” said Poppen.

The Ness Creek Music Festival is selling tickets to two “Nesscape Mini Breaks” in July.

One of the festival managers, Kim Bird, said the all-inclusive event passes are limited to 150 people per weekend and vary by the type of accommodations selected. They included live concerts, food and activities.

Organizers cancelled this year's Country Thunder Music Festival in Craven due to raising case counts of COVID-19.

Their website says tickets will be honoured when the festival is set to return July 15 -17, 2022.