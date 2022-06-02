Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
Polls close at 9 p.m. and the four major political party leaders – Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath, Steven Del Duca and Mike Schreiner – are racing to form the 43rd provincial government.
CTV will broadcast a live election special with minute-by-minute coverage starting at 7 p.m. that you can watch on our app, website here or on TV.
Check our interactive map for live election results for all of Ontario's 124 ridings.
The northeastern Ontario ridings we are watching are:
- Algoma – Manitoulin NDP incumbent Michael Mantha is seeking a fourth term
- Mushkegowuk – James Bay NDP incumbent Guy Bourgoin is seeking a second term
- Nickel Belt NDP incumbent France Gelinas is seeking a fifth term
- Nipissing PC incumbent Vic Fedeli is seeking his fourth term
- Parry Sound – Muskoka is looking to elect a new representative for the first time since 2001
- Sault Ste. Marie PC incumbent Ross Romano is seeking a third term
- Sudbury – NDP incumbent Jamie West is seeking a second term
- Timiskaming – Cochrane NDP incumbent John Vanthof is seeking a fourth term
- Timmins – NDP incumbent Gilles Bisson is seeking his ninth term
Voting at the following polling stations in northeastern Ontario have been extended and will result in a delay in reporting for the whole riding:
Algoma Manitoulin Riding
Poll #4 extended until 11 p.m.
Parry Sound - Muskoka Riding
Poll #52 extended until 9:10 p.m.
Poll #30 extended until 9:30 p.m.