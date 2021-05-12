Live PBR action returning to Saskatoon in October

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada is returning to the SaskTel Centre for the PBR Saskatoon Classic on Oct. 29-30.

“PBR Canada’s Cup Series regularly features Canada’s best riders alongside some of the league’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from across the nation. Fans will witness exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous bull-riding athletes face off against their 2,000-pound opponents,” according to a news release.

SaskTel Centre and PBR have instituted safety protocols, including:

PBR will sell limited arena capacity to fans to physically distance groups and minimize fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.

Focus on digital ticketing and minimal person-to-person contact where possible.

Touchless and cashless sales at all concession and merchandise stands throughout SaskTel Centre.

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including doors, railings, concession counters, merchandise stands, bathrooms and elevators.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.

This will be PBR Canada’s 13th stop in Saskatoon. It most recently travelled to Saskatoon in 2019 for the season’s finals.

Tickets go on sale May 21 and start at $25.