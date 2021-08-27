Live performances set to return at Arts Commons in Calgary

Live performances are back at Arts Commons.

After spending a season of virtual performances due to the pandemic, audiences are being welcomed back for the 2021-2022 season.

“Through the pandemic, Calgarians have told us loud and clear how much we are valued through donations, welcoming us into their homes virtually, and by inviting us into their neighbourhoods through ArtsXpeditions. And now we’re ready to invite everyone back again,” said Alex Sarian, president and CEO of Arts Commons.

“This season we have an amazing lineup, as well as new initiatives to give back to our community like the Season of Gratitude, facilitating free tickets to essential and front-line workers. Come and share the arts with us.”

Subscriptions for the BD&P World Stage, Classic Albums Live, National Geographic Live, PCL Blues, and TD Jazz series from Arts Commons Presents are now on sale.

BD&P World Stage is entering its 21st season, bringing musicians, dancers, and even high-flying circus performers from around the globe and close to home to the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

"This season, we welcome the rhythmic power of traditional Japanese Wadaiko drums, Brooklyn’s kinetic, dynamic, and unforgettable new dance style, and the unmatchable combination of comedy and musical prowess of Australia’s unique chanteuse Meow Meow – just to name a few," read a release.

Performances include:

Timmy’s Happy Christmas, 1974 (Friday, Dec. 20);

YAMATO – The Drummers of Japan: Tenmei (Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022);

FLEX AVE (Thursday, March 10, 2022);

An Evening with Lea Salonga (Friday, April 8, 2022), and;

Meow Meow (Thursday, May 5, 2022).

Classic Albums Live, which has packed the Jack Singer Concert Hall for the past three seasons, returns with three chart-topping albums performed by some of Canada’s best musicians.

Performances include:

Led Zeppelin: Led Zeppelin 1 (Friday, Feb. 25, 2022);

The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Saturday, April 16, 2022), and;

Eagles: Hotel California (Thursday, May 26, 2022).

After a season of virtual engagements, National Geographic Live makes its return to the stage with high resolution photos and video, and the powerfully compelling stories of the National Geographic Explorers, inspiring learning, compassion, and empathy for our planet, and the people who inhabit it.

Performances include:

Joel Sartore: Building the Photo Ark (Sunday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 7, 2022);

Kara Cooney: When Women Ruled the World (Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14, 2022);

Rae Wynn-Grant: The Secret Lives of Bears (Sunday, April 10 and Monday, April 11, 2022), and;

Brian Skerry: Secrets of the Whales (Sunday, May 14 and Monday, May 15, 2022).

The longstanding PCL Blues series in the intimate Engineered Air Theatre has welcomed more than 130 blues artists since the launch of the series in 1998, including legendary artists like Charlie Musselwhite, Taj Mahal, Buddy Guy, and James “Blood" Ulmer, bringing warmth and soul to many a cold winter night.

Performances include:

GA-20 (Friday, Nov 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27);

Pokey LaFarge (Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022);

James “Blood” Ulmer (Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19, 2022);

Sue Foley (Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23, 2022), and;

Crystal Shawanda (Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, 2022).

After pioneering the use of Canon camera technology in the Jack Singer Concert Hall for two virtual performances, TD Jazz returns to live, in-person performances in the New Year.

Performances include:

SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter (Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022);

Jazz at Lincoln Center: Songs We Love (Thursday, March 3, 2022);

Canadian National Jazz Orchestra: Premiere Performance (Thursday, April 28, 2022), and;

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (Thursday, May 19, 2022).

Subscriptions to the BD&P World Stage, Classic Albums Live, PCL Blues, and TD Jazz series with Arts Commons Presents are on sale now. Current subscribers can renew online.

Subscriptions for National Geographic Live as well as single tickets go on sale Oct. 1. More information can be found online.

Information on reopening health protocols can also be found online.