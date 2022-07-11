Live surveillance leads to arson charge for Guelph man

Police have charged a 39-year-old man from Guelph with arson with disregard for human life.

Guelph police said on Wednesday, July 6, the Guelph Fire Department was called to a building on Carden Street. A loveseat, which had been set out for garbage, had been lit on fire.

The loveseat was in a hallway leading to nine apartments, including apartments where children live.

A male suspect was identified via surveillance video.

He was located outside the building Saturday evening and arrested.

He will appear in a Guelph court later this month.