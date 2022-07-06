Live surveillance video shows wire thieves in action
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Guelph police say the theft of wire spools was caught on live surveillance video.
In a media release, police said they were contacted by an alarm company that watched the live video.
The incident happened at a south end business.
Police responded to a business on Southgate Drive after two males were seen loading several spools into a pickup truck before driving away.
The males are described as white, wearing black hoodies with the hoods up, dark pants, baseball caps, gloves and bandanas over their faces.
They were driving a grey Dodge Ram 1500 with the licence plates covered.
