Live updates: Alerts issued for severe storms across central Alberta

"Very unstable" atmospheric conditions across central Alberta prompted a series of weather alerts Monday afternoon.

According to the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre, severe storms were forecasted to develop across the foothills to central regions of the province, with the potential for heavy rain, large hail, and wind gusts.

Here is a timeline of the alerts and warnings:

CURRENT ALERTS

At 5:52 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe rotating thunderstorm possibly producing a tornado near Niobe, moving east at 30 kilometres per hour. The communities of Niobe and Penhold were in its path.

Officials warned residents and visitors in several counties of severe thunderstorms that had potential to produce tornadoes in central Alberta Monday afternoon.

"Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure," the alert read. "Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible.

"Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine."

At 5:50 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Red Deer County, specifically near Penhold, Innisfail, and Bowden.

The storm is also capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall.

Baseball sized hail was being reported with that storm.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the tornado warning read. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and severe weather are happening or are likely to occur.

Tornado watches, issued around 4 p.m., remain in effect for the following areas:

Brazeau Co. near Brazeau Dam

Brazeau Co. near Cynthia and Lodgepole

Clearwater Co. near Caroline and James River Bridge

Clearwater Co. near Rocky Mtn House and Crimson Lake

O'Chiese 203 Res. and Clearwater Co. near Sunchild Cree Res.

Yellowhead Co. near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River

Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

City of Red Deer

Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

Co. of Stettler near Donalda

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House

Watches are issued by Environment Canada when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Thirty minutes later, tornado watches were added for the following areas:

Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville

Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley

Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury

Mountain View Co. near Sundre

Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield

Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden

Rocky View Co. near Cochrane

Brazeau Co. near Drayton Valley and Breton

Co. of Wetaskiwin near Alder Flats and Winfield

Co. of Wetaskiwin near Pigeon Lake

Leduc Co. near Calmar and Devon

Leduc Co. near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake

Ponoka Co. near Crestomere

Ponoka Co. near Rimbey Bluffton and Hoadley

ALERT AT 6:04 P.M.

The tornado warning for Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House was dropped. Tornado watches for those and surrounding communities remained in effect. The storm had moved through Markerville and continued east.

ALERT AT 5:28 P.M.

Another severe storm was located 20 kilometres northwest of Markerville, moving east at 40 kilometres per hour. Officials indicated it could be producing a tornado.

ALERT AT 4:33 P.M.

A storm capable of producing a tornado was warned about in Brazeau and Yellowhead counties, located at 4:26 p.m., 20 kilometres north of the Brazeau Dam. It was moving east at 40 kilometres per hour.

The alert was shortlived and ended 13 minutes later as tornadoes were "no longer expected" with that thunderstorm.

ALERT AT 3:48 P.M.

According to a tornado warning, a rotating thunderstorm possibly producing a tornado was near Rocky Mountain House, moving east at 50 kilometres per hour, with the storm edging closer to that community and Codner.

That alert was downgraded by 4:03 p.m. to a tornado watch.

ALERT AT 3:29 P.M.

The storm was moving east at 50 kilometres per hour, with the communities of Ferrier and Rocky Mountain House in its path, alerts said.

ALERT AT 2:57 P.M.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued, indicating a rotating thunderstorm was possibly producing a tornado near Horburg, moving southeast at 35 kilometres per hour toward that community. That alert was dropped by 3:30 p.m.

ALERT AT 2:17 P.M.

As of 2:13 p.m., a storm was located around 10 kilometres west of Saunders, moving southeast at 40 kilometres per hour.

Several minutes later, the alert was updated to include that the communities of Saunders and Ancona were in the storm's path. That alert ended at 2:41 p.m. as the storm moved past the communities.