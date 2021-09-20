iHeartRadio

Live updates: Federal election results 2021

image.jpg

A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government.

We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party.

Related election night live blogs and other coverage:

Here’s when the polls will close across the country, by time zone.

  • Newfoundland time: 8:30 p.m. -- polls have closed
  • Atlantic time: 8:30 p.m.
  • Eastern time: 9:30 p.m.
  • Central time: 8:30 p.m.
  • Mountain time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Pacific time: 7 p.m.
 
12