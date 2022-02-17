Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters

Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.

This action comes after police earlier issued multiple warnings for the protesters to leave the area or face criminal charges.

Key organizers have been arrested, and police have created a hardened zone in the downtown core, with Ottawa police and federal officials indicating that this weekend will not look like the last three weekends of disruptive protests in the nation's capital.

