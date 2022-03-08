Live updates: Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, U.S. says
U.S. President Joe Biden's top intelligence official said Tuesday the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine's resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties.
Manitoba government plans return to in-depth budget details under new billThe Manitoba government is planning to reinstate the release of detailed budget information after being accused of hiding it last year.
Tories deny opposition accusations that premier misled Manitobans on ICU patient transfersManitoba's Progressive Conservative government says Premier Heather Stefanson, who was health minister at the time, didn't know COVID-19 patients were set to be transferred out of province last May, while she was suggesting publicly Manitoba could handle a surge in cases.
Black advocate's virtual event hacked with hate-filled attackUPlift Black president and founder Shelly Skinner was hacked with homophobic and racial slurs and images during a virtual event meant to celebrate women.
OHL investigation into alleged 'inappropriate comments' completeThe Ontario Hockey League says it has completed an investigation into an allegation about ethnic slurs being made against a Russian player by an opponent during a recent Sudbury-North Bay game.
Third time's the charm for 'Room' at the Grand TheatreAfter being postponed twice due to pandemic restrictions and protocols, the stage production of Room hit the Grand Theatre stage Tuesday night.
Big names coming to perform at Sudbury arenaControversial American rapper DaBaby and award-winning Canadian comedian Russell Peters are both coming to Sudbury Community Arena in the next few months.
Winnipeg woman, 80, transferred to Russell hospital two months ago wants to return homeAn elderly woman from Winnipeg transferred to a hospital in western Manitoba two months ago wants to return home.
New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police sayPolice in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.
'Just heartbreaking': Care home residents rally donations for UkraineThree women who lived through the Second World War are sharing their stories in hopes of inspiring others to donate to Ukraine.