Live updates: Tracking instances of election night voting irregularities and misinformation
CTVNews.ca Writer
Nicole Bogart
A 36-day election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government. Throughout the campaign, CTVNews.ca has been tracking instances of online disinformation and fact-checking the candidates as they vied for your votes.
Follow our CTVNews.ca Truth Tracker live blog for real-time analysis, as we keep an eye on instances of voting irregularities, as well as election night misinformationand and disinformation spread through social media. You can enter your email address below to sign up and receive an alert when the live blog begins.
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.
Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-SourisCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Larry Maguire of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Brandon-Souris, keeping the seat he has held since 2013.
Conservatives re-elected in 4 southern Sask. rural ridingsConservative candidates have been re-elected in four rural ridings in southern Saskatchewan.
Ted Falk holds on to Provencher ridingCTV's Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-NeepawaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.