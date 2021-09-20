Live updates: Tracking instances of election night voting irregularities and misinformation

A 36-day election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government. Throughout the campaign, CTVNews.ca has been tracking instances of online disinformation and fact-checking the candidates as they vied for your votes.

Related election live blogs:

Follow our CTVNews.ca Truth Tracker live blog for real-time analysis, as we keep an eye on instances of voting irregularities, as well as election night misinformationand and disinformation spread through social media. You can enter your email address below to sign up and receive an alert when the live blog begins.