Live updates: Ukraine, Russia talks will continue, Zelensky
The European Union announced late Monday that the 27-nation bloc has approved a fourth set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Barrie woman charged in crash involving emergency vehicle on Hwy 401A Barrie woman has been charged after an overnight multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday.
-
-
Assault during arrest sends Manitoba RCMP officer to hospitalOne Manitoba RCMP officer went to the hospital with minor injuries last week after he was assaulted during an arrest in the RM of Rosser.
-
Vehicle hits hydro pole, portion of Weber Street closed in KitchenerA stretch of Weber Street East is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in Kitchener on Tuesday.
-
Pete Davidson, Amy Schumer performing in Edmonton in AugustTwo of Hollywood's comedy giants will be in Alberta's capital city this summer to perform at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.
-
Woman arrested following high-speed police pursuit in Saint John: policeA 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a brief high-speed police pursuit in the north end of Saint John, N.B.
-
Mainly cloudy, chance of rain in Windsor-Essex TuesdayEnvironment Canada is calling for a mostly cloudy day in Windsor-Essex with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to set up dedicated jobs hotline for Ukrainians fleeing warOntario will set up a dedicated jobs hotline to connect employers with individuals fleeing war-torn Ukraine, according to the province's minister of labour.
-
B.C. to change sales tax on used cars, 'adding insult to injury,' says criticShopping for a used car online could become more expensive come Oct. 1. That's when the province plans to change how much provincial sales tax (PST) will be applied to used vehicles.