'Lived experience of live music': Regina Folk Festival weekend returns
Despite a chillier weather forecast and some rain, the Regina Folk Festival (RFF) staff and volunteers were working hard to make sure everything was ready for the first night.
“I moved back to the community … and I thought this will be a great festival to get involved with,” said Holly Luhning, one of the volunteers.
This year’s festival theme is a web of life, music, community and harmony with earth.
“We also want people to think about, how music, community, partying and thinking about what our impact is on this world, how is all connected together,” said Amber Goodwyn, artistic director of RFF.
“My family is a farming family and that is something that impacts daily in our lives and everybody's lives,” said Luhning.
The event will feature many artists, including headliner Alan Doyle on Friday night.
“There is nothing that replaces the lived experience of live music,” said Goodwyn.
Festival days are Friday through Sunday at Victoria Park.
Among the events will be a main stage concert, free workshops, cultural teachings, and a parade.
