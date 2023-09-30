Lively man wins more than $500K in Sudbury hospital 50/50 draw

A man from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won more than half a million dollars, the jackpot in September’s 50/50 draw in support of Health Sciences North (HSN).

The winner is Jason Schell – taking home a cash prize of $510,848.

“Holy, that’s crazy,” said Schell, when Kat Barney, the nurse clinician for outpatient clinics at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre, called to tell him about the win.

It took several attempts to get a hold of Schell on Friday morning.

When asked how he felt about the win by Barney, he said “Pretty excited that is for sure.”

Schell said Friday he did not have any idea what he will do with the money yet.

“Thank you,” he said, ending the call Friday morning.

“It feels like I’m dreaming”

In a social media post on Saturday, the HSN Foundation shared that Schell was at work when they attempted to call him the first few times.

“I was on a meeting with my boss when the call came in, and I told him, ‘I think I just won the HSN 50/50,’” he said.

“I work in an open workspace, so I was trying to keep my voice down to not interrupt my coworkers.”

Schell told the foundation he was in shock.

“I have no idea where to even start with this kind of money,” he said.

“Maybe I’ll take my boys and my mom on a trip somewhere warm this winter.”

The October HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca and the jackpot is already more than $38,000. Click here for more information.

The foundation said funds raised make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Tickets for the September draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

“Join us in congratulating Jason,” HSN Foundation said, in their post.

For more information on the HSN Foundation’s 50/50 draws and the work they do, visit their social media page.

