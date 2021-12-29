Lively resident charged with multiple sex crimes, forcible confinement in Massey

A 29-year-old from Lively is facing several sexual assault charges following an incident in Massey on Dec. 28.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday they were called just before midnight.

"OPP responded to a report of an individual who had sexually assaulted and threatened several persons at an address on West Branch Road in Massey," police said.

One person was arrested, and the ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Manitoulin OPP crime unit.

The suspect has been charged with:

- Two counts of sexual assault someone under the age of 16;

- Two counts of sexual interference;

- Three counts of forcible confinement; and

- Assault with a weapon.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Dec. 30.