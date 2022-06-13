'Lives depend on new donors': Canadian Blood Services sees lowest donor levels in 10 years

Canadian Blood Services launched a new campaign on Monday calling for more donors as the number of those willing to donate blood has slipped to the lowest point in a decade.

In a press release Monday the organization said it was in need of 100,000 new donors to help replenish a critically low national blood inventory to ensure patients' needs can be met.

The campaign, called Canada’s Lifeline, comes during National Blood Donor Week.

"We are calling on more people across Canada to book an appointment to donate blood, plasma, and platelets to keep Canada’s Lifeline strong," said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer and vice president of donor relations in a release

"The number of people across Canada who donate regularly has decreased by 31,000 donors since the start of the pandemic, which has put a strain on the existing donor community," he added.

Prinzen says that the pandemic has also prevented Canadian Blood Services from attracting new donors through in-person events, since many of them were restricted over the past two years.

"Many of our regular donors already donate multiple times a year," he said. "We are grateful for the donors who have continued to support patients."

"Patient lives depend on new donors coming forward," Prinzen added. "Donors are vital links in Canada’s Lifeline who improve the lives of patients every day."

As part of the donor drive, a mobile clinic was set up in the Victoria Conference Centre Monday making it easier for those working downtown to donate.

Canadian Blood Services says it is also scheduling times for donors at its location in Saanich for the rest of the week and into the summer.

"Anybody considering donating for the first time, just remember you’re helping to save the life of a hospital patient," said Gayle Voyer, associate director of donor relations for Canadian Blood Services’ BC and Yukon region at the clinic Monday.

"You need to be at least 17 years of age or older, in generally good health, and feeling well on the day of your donation," said Voyer.

More details about Canada's blood supply and donations can be found on the Canadian Blood Services website.