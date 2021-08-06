LiveWire motorcycles signed by Jason Momoa for sale at Cambridge, Ont. dealership

Two LiveWire motorcycles signed by Jason Momoa are available for purchase at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Cambridge, Ont.

The Hollywood heavyweight first visited Blackbridge Harley-Davidson in the fall when the actor was in Toronto filming the second season of "See." At that time, the dealership delivered LiveWires to Momoa and his crew.

Erin Mitchell with the Cambridge dealership said Momoa returned to the dealership and signed the two bikes earlier this year.

The LiveWires are available now for test rides and purchase.