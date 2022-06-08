'Living Below the Line': Play offers new look at mental health, disabilities and homelessness

A new play in Waterloo Region depicts life below the poverty line, by sharing real stories of struggle, resilience and hope.

"If more people actually knew what we were going through, they would care more and actually want to help us out of the situations we’re in," said Sandee Lovas, one of the co-creators of the project.

The play is titled 'Living Below the Line' and gives a voice to people, like Lovas, who are brave enough to turn their story into a script.

"We didn’t choose this, no one chooses to have a disability, no one chooses to live in poverty and we are doing everything we can to get out of that situation," explained Lovas.

The project is co-created by the Guelph-based Watercourse Theatre and artistic director Catherine Frid. Fourteen people offer perspectives on topics like mental health, disabilities and homelessness.

"[The play] comes from the heart, a real person's story that’s told by them," said Frid. "This is about reality, this is what really happened to these people."

Added that with the increasing income disparity in Waterloo Region, she felt it was important to dispel the stereotypes of what living in poverty is really looks and feels like.

Louise Murray, one of the co-creators, said she’s nervous to perform her scene that deals with alcoholism and abuse. But despite her fears, is a desire to share her message.

"I want everyone to realize that you don’t have to live with that," she said. "You can leave that and just give it time and you might find a nice person to be with."

Director James Gordon, who’s also a Guelph city councilor said he’s honored to share these deeply personal stories, urging the audience to come watch with an open mind and heart.

"Their take away would be: 'That could be me. What can we do? These are real people, what can we do as a society to make sure we’re reducing the gap between the fortunate ones and the ones who are living below the line.'"

Gordon said what motivated him to direct the play was his experience working with at-risk communities as an elected official.

"People living on the margins often get a label that they’re just a number… these are actual people with actual stories," he said.

Co-creator Carolyn Brochu said she's grateful to get the opportunity to perform alongside her fellow actors.

"When you share your experiences in your past, you also heal as an individual,” she said.

'Living Below the Line' is offering five free performances across the region between June 17 and June 25. The dates are as follows:

Friday June 17, 2 p.m. — Wilfrid Laurier University, School of Social Work (for faculty and students)

Saturday June 18, 2 p.m. — Cambridge Ideas Exchange, Old Post Office, 12 Water St. S.

Tuesday June 21, 7 p.m. — Waterloo Public Library, 35 Albert St.

Thursday June 23, 2 p.m. — Waterloo Park, Hilltop Picnic Shelter

Saturday June 25, 2:30 p.m. — Kitchener Public Library, 85 Queen St. N.

For more information and reservations, visit WaterCourseTheatre.com.