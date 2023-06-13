'Living conditions bordered on inhumane': RCMP release charges in human trafficking ring

More details have been released following the dismantling of a human trafficking ring that was operating across southwestern Ontario.

According to RCMP, the investigation started in early 2023 and involved the London Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

The investigation was dubbed OExplorer and RCMP said evidence revealed that one of the suspects advertised internationally for labourers to work in Canada by operating a fraudulent temp agency.

RCMP said all 31 victims — 28 men and three women who range in age from 20 to 47 — hailed from Mexico, and responded to the ads.

When the workers arrived, they were placed at local businesses including cleaning services and processing plants across southwestern Ontario, including in London. RCMP however will not name the businesses involved since the businesses believed they were hiring from a legitmate temp agency.

It’s alleged that victims' travel documents were taken from them, they were paid sub-standard wages, and their living conditions bordered on inhumane. RCMP said the business would pay the temp agency, and then the temp agency would pay the workers a fraction of the money that came in.

“There’s always people that are always looking to better themselves,” said Cpl. Christy Veenstra, media relations officer with the RCMP. “People specifically come to Canada to be in a place where they can be safe. And unfortunately this group of people didn’t get that opportunity.

On June 8, search warrants were used at multiple businesses and residences where investigators rescued 31 victims who were allegedly being criminally exploited by the accused.

Police have also implemented restraints on associated bank accounts, seized a number of electronic devices, documents, and vehicles as property related to these offences.

The RCMP can't comment on what the fate of the 31 workers will be, and said they have been redirected to the CBSA.

Eduardo Silva Cardozo, 43, of London faces the following charges:

Human trafficking contrary to Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Material benefit, contrary to Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code

Withholding documents, contrary to Section 279.03(1) of the Criminal Code

Proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Uttering threats, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to commit offences, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Employing a foreign national, contrary to Section 124(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Counselling misrepresentation, contrary to contrary to Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Herbert Navarrete Santos, 42, of London faces the following charges:

Human trafficking contrary to Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Material benefit, contrary to Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code

Sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code

Proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to commit offences, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Employing a foreign national, contrary to Section 124(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Both accused people were held in custody after their initial arrest. Their next court date will be held at 80 Dundas St. in London.

Cardozo will be on June 13 and Herbert Navarrete Santos will be on June 14.

"We’re always going to have the predators out there. And no matter what the situation is, the predators are out there and they will take advantage of anything possible. Whether there’s a job shortage, or they see somebody that they think they can take advantage of. So I don’t think there is anything specific to this time or place. I think it’s more specific to the people, and predators are predators," said Veenstra.

She urges the public that if they see something that doesn't look right to report it to police.

"So we always encourage people, ‘get involved, when you see something that’s not right, please tell us,'" Veenstra said.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell