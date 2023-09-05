Living History Algoma launches video series

The group Living History Algoma is hoping a new video series will get locals interested in their own history.

The ‘Moments in Algoma PSA’ series is designed to highlight notable historical figures through short movies. The first movie focuses on the life of J.W. LeBreton Ross, the longest-running superintendent of the Sault Ste. Marie Canal.

Producer Wendy Hamilton said LeBreton Ross was chosen because his influence can still be seen today.

"The superintendent's house is there, the greenhouse is there, he started the Historical Society, the Horticultural Society, and he designed the landscaping for the canal," Hamilton said.

"We're still reaping the rewards of that."

She said the videos serve as a jumping-off point for anyone looking to explore local history.

"It's really just meant to pique interest in our local history through dramatization," Hamilton said.

Living History Algoma is actively recruiting actors and cinematographers for upcoming productions. The hope is to create a series of local history PSAs that can be shown in schools.