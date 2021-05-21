'Living my life': People head north to cottages despite Ontario's stay-at-home order

Despite Ontario under a stay-at-home order, some families are venturing out of their communities to enjoy the water and time at the cottage.

"Everyone is getting to go golfing, so why can't we go camping, right?" Cody Spencer said on his way a family piece of property near Mattawa.

Spencer's destination is more than 300 kilometres away from where he spoke with CTV News Toronto at the King City ONroute along Highway 400.

"I'm still living my life," he said. "We've got cars going back and forth like crazy, so we are going to live our life, enjoy the long the weekend."

Under the stay-at-home order, people with multiple residences are only allowed to travel to another residence if the person intends to be there for less than 24 hours for certain purposes listed in the order.

These reasons can include maintenance and sanitation of households, or if the person intends to stay at the residence for 14 days.

A person failing to comply with the order could result in a $750 fine, said a spokesperson for the Solicitor General in an email to CTV News Toronto Friday.

More serious types of breaches, police could issue a summons requiring them to appear in court. If convicted, a judge could impose a penalty of up to $100,000, the spokesperson added.

On Thursday the Ontario government announced it’s plan to reopen the economy.

Some outdoor activities and amenities are allowed to reopen as of Saturday including golf, tennis.

Mother-of-four Tracey Jordan was making her way to Wasaga Beach for a beach day from west of Hamilton with another family travelling up in two vehicles.

"It's mixed feelings," said Jordan, who explains she understood the rules as being allowed to be outside.

When told about the stay-at-home order she said she found rules confusing.

"I don't think they know what the left and right is," she said. "They need to stay on track, deal with the situation so we can moved forward."

Jordan didn't think it was fair some families were going to cottages this long weekend, but thinks her day at the beach is safe.

"I’m being a hypocrite cause I'm heading to the beach ... but no stops except here,” said Jordan, adding her family didn't go inside the building at the highway stop and plans to go to a part of the beach that doesn’t have a crowd.

Another family spoke to CTV News Toronto on the way up to the cottage.

"I'm going to the cottage to help Grandpa," seven-year-old Hannah Morin said.

"My dad lives up north he needs some help getting things organized," said her mother Amber Ivians adding he lives alone.

"We're not going into the town. We're not doing anything. We are literally in our car going there."

When asked about people going to the cottage to socialize over the long weekend during the stay-at-home order, Ivins said she believes it's alright "if done properly."

"At the same time, maybe you shouldn’t. As long as you’re safe, wearing a mask, doing what you're supposed to, I think it's okay."