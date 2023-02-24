'Living two lives:' Ukrainians in Ottawa reflect on one year since Russian invasion

Svitlana Maksiuta describes the year since Russia invaded her homeland of Ukraine as one of varying and conflicting emotions.

"It's been a tough year for me. It's been a year of living two lives: one with my heart and my thoughts with my people and with my homeland back in Ukraine, and another life here with my family in Canada," she told CTV Morning Live.

Maksiuta is among the thousands of Ukrainians who fled the country after Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, one year ago. Her year in Ottawa has been one of figuring out a new country and "finding balance," she said.

"At the same time, being grateful for where I am, who I am with, what I'm doing, and of course feeling sad that I had to leave my home."

About 167,000 Ukrainians have come to Canada since the war began. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress estimates that between 5,000 and 10,000 of them have settled in Ottawa.

A vigil is scheduled for Parliament Hill at 6 p.m. on Friday to mark the grim anniversary of the invasion. It's one of about 40 planned in cities across the country.

Maksiuta was on holiday away from home at the time of the invasion, which allowed her to safely flee. But that also means she never had the chance to go back home before coming to Canada.

Olenka Bastian from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said that when the war began, Canadians viewed it as a humanitarian call to arms, giving money, volunteering time and putting together events.

"Everybody did their part and everybody felt it," she said. "It really felt relevant to everyone. Everyone thought that could have been me, or that person feels like me but on the other side of the world.

"I think the response has been remarkable."

One example is Maidan Market, which Bastian started in May after receiving a flood of donations to send overseas to Ukraine.

She was able to send combat gear and first aid material, but couldn't send the clothing or the food. So the owner of Westgate Shopping Centre donated space for her.

More than 2,000 Ukrainians in the span of six months came to gather clothing, food and hygiene items. But it also gave them a space to connect with their compatriots and speak their own language.

In October, the space switched to a more service-based place to give Ukrainians more access to services in their own language.

"We offer free consultations for Ukrainian newcomers on a wide range of questions; basically anything related to life in Canada," said Maksiuta, who works at the store. "We also do English training classes to help with communication and finding better employment.

They also provide life coaching sessions to help Ukrainians navigate their new reality in Canada, and arts and crafts classes for kids, and a host of other services.

The life coaching sessions, she said, are designed to help Ukrainians "embrace all the opportunities that are definitely there for them here in Canada," she said.

"I love that about Canada very much."