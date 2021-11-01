Living wages required for basic lifestyle in 23 Ontario regions revealed

A new report has revealed how much money people need to make in 23 Ontario regions in order to afford a basic lifestyle.

According to the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN), people residing in Toronto need to make $22.08 per hour, which is the most in Ontario, to afford the basics.

The OLWN says a living wage is how much you need to make in order to cover the costs of living in your community, including food, clothes, shelter, transportation, child care, medical care, recreation and a modest vacation.

It does not include things like paying off debts, homeownership, saving for your children's education or any other type of emergency fund.

"Our 2021 calculations now take into account a weighted average between a family of four, single parent with one child and a single adult," the OLWN said in their report.

Halton Region requires the second highest living wage in the province at $20.75 per hour.

In Peel Region, people need to make $19.80 per hour to afford a basic lifestyle.

According to the report, the lowest living wage required to afford a basic lifestyle is in Sault Ste. Marie, where $16.20 per hour is needed.

CTV News Toronto learned Monday that Ontario plans to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour on Jan. 1

Minimum wage in Ontario is currently $14.35 per hour.

After being elected in 2018, the Ford government scrapped legislation that would have pushed the minimum wage to $15.

On Monday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath asked Premier Doug Ford in Question Period about the cost of living and minimum wage.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the premier has the chance to "give back what he stole" from workers when the PC party cancelled the minimum wage increase.



She had to withdraw the comment. #onpoli

"The premier, billionaires, the premier’s buddies, they never need to worry about putting food on the table or putting a roof over the head of their kids," Horwath said.

"Workers have lost out on $5,300," Horwath said.

Ford responded by talking about gas prices and then said more people have jobs since he took over from the Liberal government.

These are the living wages for the 23 regions included in the OLWN's report.