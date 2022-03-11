Living Wish hockey fundraiser honours life of former Wasaga Beach mayor

Former Wasaga Beach mayor Cal Patterson is being honoured through Canada’s favourite pastime.

The Living Wish Foundation hosts the inaugural Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament at Central Park Arena in Collingwood, Ont. on April 1 and April 2.

The tournament features 12 women’s hockey teams. All of the players are over the age of 30.

"We’re really excited. We’ve been planning this tournament since 2019 as a fundraiser for our charity," said Dr. Alyssa Boyd, co-founder of Living Wish Foundation.

"We started planning this fundraiser with one of our board members, Cal Patterson, but unfortunately, it got cancelled because of COVID."

Following the death of Patterson in August 2021, Boyd thought it would be a good idea to make it a memorial tournament in his honour.

"This is something he felt very passionate about and something he wanted to see happen," Boyd said. "We’re excited to get to honour Cal and go ahead with this tournament."

Boyd said there are no monetary goals this year, but as the tournament grows, that will change.

"The goal for this year’s tournament is to make it successful, to honour Cal and acknowledge his death in a formal way because we missed that opportunity due to COVID," Boyd said.

"We want people to come out, we want the teams to have a really good time and when we know it’s a success and get our kinks out, in a few years, we will have higher monetary goals."

All money raised this year and in the future goes towards the Living Wish Foundation, which grants last wishes to those in their final year of life.

The goal is to eventually host the Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament in Wasaga Beach when the twin pad arena complex is finished.

More information regarding the tournament is found on the Living Wish Foundation website.