Liz Ormsby named as Calgary's new city auditor

Having filled the role in an acting capacity for the last 18 months, Liz Ormsby was named Tuesday as Calgary's new city auditor.

Ormsby replaces Kathy Palmer, who retired in September 2021.

She was chosen after country-wide search that saw "extremely high-calibre candidates apply for the position," according to a release.

"Liz has played a significant role in establishing the City of Calgary’s City Auditor’s Office as a nationally respected, independent and collaborative audit function for the city," said Audit Committee chair Coun. Richard Pootmans.

"I know that she will continue to lead a thriving City Auditor’s Office."

Ormsby has more than 20 years experience in progressively senior roles delivering audit, assurance and investigative services in the public sector.

She is a certified internal auditor, certified fraud examiner and chartered accountant who has worked at the City of Calgary since 2009, serving as deputy city auditor since 2012.

"I am excited to be taking on this important role and building on all the good work that has been done by my predecessor and our amazing team," said Ormsby.

The City Auditor’s Office is responsible for providing "independent and objective assurance, advisory and investigative services to add value to the City of Calgary and enhance public trust," read a release.

"The position is a designated officer in accordance with the Municipal Government Act with direct reporting lines to council through the Audit Committee."

Ormsby officially begins her role on Wednesday.