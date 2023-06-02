LL Cool J concert will kick off BC Lions home opener
The BC Lions are promising a knockout performance from a hip-hop phenomenon ahead of their 2023 home opener.
The team announced Friday that LL Cool J will be taking the stage along with DJ and producer Z-Trip ahead of the June 17 game against the Edmonton Elks.
"We're going to pack the dome. This is going to take it to another level. It’s going to be the loudest opener we’ve ever had here in B.C.,” team owner Amar Doman said in a video posted to social media teasing the announcement.
The concert kickoff event will get underway at 3 p.m., wrapping up a weekend of festivities to kick off the season which will include a street party and performances from Famous Players Band on Friday and The Trews on Saturday.
DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK!
Two-Time Grammy Award Winner & Hip Hop Icon @LLCoolJ will ROCK BC Place for our Concert Kickoff event on June 17th!
DON’T MISS OUT! https://t.co/tlT7QYXqgv#BCLions | #CFL pic.twitter.com/93Tqar6A22
-
