Llama on the loose: Animal spotted in neighbourhood near Guelph

An escaped llama was spotted south of Guelph on Wednesday afternoon.

Rudy Gwinner took a picture of the loose llama around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Watson Road. He said he spotted the animal on his drive home from work.

The Guelph Humane Society said one of their volunteers also spotted the animal and called it into their emergency line.

The case is now in the hands of of the Cambridge Humane Society.

Tanya St. Michel also saw the llama on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. on Watson Road south of Arkell Road.

She said she stopped and tried to put a dog leash on the llama but couldn't get close enough.

"Since that road is very busy and hilly I was concerned for the safety of the llama and motorists who would not see it," St. Michel said.

She said she managed to push the llama off the road and into a nearby field in hopes it would be "safer for all."