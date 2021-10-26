Lloydminster hotel fined $14,000 for breaking COVID-19 public health order
Public health inspectors issued three fines in Lloydminster last week for breaking public health orders, according to a news release from the province.
Two people were fined $2,800 each for not wearing masks and Manhattan Inn Ltd. received a $14,000 ticket for failure to screen for proof of vaccination or negative test.
In addition, a Vawn resident was fined $2,800 for failure to screen for proof of vaccination or negative test.
“Public health orders are lawful requirements made under legislative and regulatory authority,” the province says.
“If public masking or proof of vaccination or negative test requirements are applicable to a business or venue, and it is a business's intention to permit access to their facility without proof of either vaccination or testing, the business will be in violation of the public health order and could be subject to a summary offence ticket.”
The ministry cannot disclose the names of people who have received fines due to privacy legislation.
