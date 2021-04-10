Lloydminster opening COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Sunday for ages 55 and older

Lloydminster is opening a drive-thru immunization clinic at 5521 49 Avenue for residents 55 years of age or older.

The drive-thru site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.

The SHA is asking people to not attend this clinic unless they've been advised their age is eligible.

Earlier this week the SHA was made aware of a further delay impacting its expected shipment of 19,300 Moderna vaccines.

The SHA says the delay stems from the manufacturer and is outside of its control.

Some appointments already booked primarily in rural and northern clinics will be impacted.

To see the list of clinics affected by the delay, see the SHA's website.