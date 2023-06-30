iHeartRadio

Loaded firearm and $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Windsor


Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Three people are facing a combined 23 charges following a $300,000 drugs and weapons investigation with links to Toronto.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police stopped a vehicle on June 27 and arrested two people.

According to police, during a search, officers found drugs and a loaded firearm

The next day, police used warrants at three homes and one business in Windsor, arrested a third person and seized several more items.

Items seized include

  • 1,136.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 449 grams of cocaine
  • 918.8 grams of fentanyl
  • A loaded Smith and Wesson Revolver
  • 43 rounds of ammunition
  • Over $11,000 in cash
  • A spring-assisted knife
  • 4 scales

A 50-year-old man, 48-year-old man and 27-year-old man are all facing charges.

Three male suspects have been charged with numerous drug and firearm offences. 

12