Loaded firearm and $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Windsor

Three people are facing a combined 23 charges following a $300,000 drugs and weapons investigation with links to Toronto.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police stopped a vehicle on June 27 and arrested two people.

According to police, during a search, officers found drugs and a loaded firearm

The next day, police used warrants at three homes and one business in Windsor, arrested a third person and seized several more items.

Items seized include

1,136.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine

449 grams of cocaine

918.8 grams of fentanyl

A loaded Smith and Wesson Revolver

43 rounds of ammunition

Over $11,000 in cash

A spring-assisted knife

4 scales

A 50-year-old man, 48-year-old man and 27-year-old man are all facing charges.

Three male suspects have been charged with numerous drug and firearm offences.