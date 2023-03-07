Loaded firearm and drugs seized by OPP and First Nation police

Police have seized drugs, guns and an ATV after an incident south of Mount Brydges.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, First Nation police got a report from Strathroy-Caradoc police of a theft of gas involving a pickup truck.

While on patrol, responding officers noticed the vehicle that matched the description of the one allegedly involved in the theft.

Two vehicles, including the suspect vehicle tried to flee the officers but one became stuck.

According to police, that vehicle had previously been reported out of Oxford County. A search of the vehicle results in what police describe as a “large quantity of fentanyl.”

Three people were arrested without incident.

First Nation police and OPP then used a search warrant to enter a home on Jubilee Road, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Three more people were found there and arrested after police found two long guns, including one that was loaded, ammunition, methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with an all-terrain vehicle that was previously reported stolen from Elgin County.

A total of six people, ranging in age from 25 years old to 24 years old, have been charged with multiple offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.