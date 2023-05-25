Loaded firearm and drugs seized from Brantford home: Police
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a drug trafficking investigation that saw a loaded shotgun and $41,000 worth of drugs seized from a Brantford home.
Police say at the end of April, they began investigating a man who was allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from a residence on Dunsdon Street.
On Wednesday, May 24, tactical officers executed a search warrant at the home and arrested the suspect.
Around 110 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a pellet gun and Canadian currency were seized.
According to police, the total estimated value of the drugs is $41,060.
The 31-year-old is facing multiple drugs and firearm-related charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
