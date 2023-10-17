iHeartRadio

Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop: Halifax police


A man is facing several firearm-related charges after Halifax police allegedly seized a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to Halifax Regional Police, members of the quick response unit, along with east division patrol officers, conducted a traffic stop on Fundy Lane in Dartmouth, N.S., as part of an ongoing investigation around 8 p.m.

Police say they seized a loaded firearm and arrested Ivan Santell Thompson, 39, at the scene.

Thompson was charged with:

  • possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm or ammunition with no license
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations
  • storing a restricted weapon contrary to regulations
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a court order
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • possession of a firearm in vehicle

