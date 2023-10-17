Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop: Halifax police

A man is facing several firearm-related charges after Halifax police allegedly seized a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to Halifax Regional Police, members of the quick response unit, along with east division patrol officers, conducted a traffic stop on Fundy Lane in Dartmouth, N.S., as part of an ongoing investigation around 8 p.m.

Police say they seized a loaded firearm and arrested Ivan Santell Thompson, 39, at the scene.

Thompson was charged with:

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm or ammunition with no license

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations

storing a restricted weapon contrary to regulations

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a court order

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a firearm in vehicle

