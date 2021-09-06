iHeartRadio

Loaded firearms found amidst donations at St. Jacobs business: WRPS

(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police are investigating after two loaded firearms were reportedly found amidst donations at a St. Jacobs business.

Police responded to the reports just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They say staff at the business were going through the donations when they found the firearms.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.

