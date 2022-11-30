Loaded 'ghost gun' seized during traffic stop, Delta police say

A man who police believe is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict has been charged with nine offences after officers in Delta say they found two loaded guns in his vehicle.

In a media release Wednesday, authorities say the weapons were discovered on Nov. 24 after an officer with the Delta Police Department pulled over a truck that was driving without any lights on around 4:20 a.m.

One of the officers, according to police, saw a gun "in plain view," which prompted the driver's arrest and a search of the vehicle that turned up a second weapon. Both guns were allegedly loaded.

"Of concern to the police is that one gun is a 'ghost gun.' A ghost gun is a firearm that is produced or partially produced through the manufacturing of some parts using machining and/or 3D printing, making the gun untraceable," the statement from police says.

The suspect, 39-year-old Baljit Singh Nijjar, remains in custody and is next due in court on Friday.

"Nijjar is known to the police and he is believed to be connected to the current B.C. gang conflict," the statement concludes.