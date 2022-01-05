Loaded gun, $20,000 in drugs seized in Simcoe County: OPP

Provincial police say officers seized a loaded gun and $20,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl during a lengthy drug trafficking investigation in Collingwood, Stayner and Wasaga Beach.

OPP says the Collingwood/Huronia West street crime units launched an investigation in April 2021, with officers arresting two people after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Officers arrested two men from Mississauga, ages 23 and 25, both charged with drug trafficking.

The 23-year-old was held for a Wednesday bail hearing and faces 10 drug and weapons charges.

The 25-year-old was released from custody on an undertaking. He has a court date scheduled for later this month in Collingwood.