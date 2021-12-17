Loaded gun, $60,000 worth of drugs seized in Bracebridge
Two people face drugs and weapons charges following three police raids in Bracebridge.
On Thursday, officers with the OPP Street Crime Unit executed three search warrants in the Muskoka town.
Police say they seized a loaded 9mm handgun, a knife and thousands of dollars in cash.
They also alleged officers found a bunch of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.
Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be $60,000.
A 20-year-old Innisfil man faces a dozen charges, including possessing a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.
A 41-year-old Bracebridge resident is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The Innisfil man was held for a bail hearing, while the Bracebridge woman was released with a future court date.
