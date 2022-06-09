Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.
A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.
Members of the Guns and Gangs section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and two vehicles on Nelson Street hear Hamilton Road on Wednesday and seized several items including a firearm, drugs and cash.
Items seized include:
- Loaded 40 calibre Glock semi-automatic pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition
- Replica Glock pistol
- Six rounds of 9mm ammunition
- 1,661 grams of methamphetamine, value $92,880
- 959 grams of cocaine, value $95,900
- 248 grams of fentanyl, value $62,000
- 95 grams of carfentanil, value $30,000
- Six grams of cocaine, value $600
- 11 Tec pills (oxycodone), value $77
- $23,000 in cash
- Two digital scales
- Five cellular phones
- 10,600 grams of cutting agents
A 28-year-old from Toronto and a 23-year-old from London are facing multiple charges including possession of a Schedule I substance.
The 28-year-old is also facing two counts of fail to comply with release order and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
The 23-year-old has also been charged with failing to comply with undertaking.