Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.

Items seized by London police on June 8, 2022. (Source: London police)

A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.

Members of the Guns and Gangs section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and two vehicles on Nelson Street hear Hamilton Road on Wednesday and seized several items including a firearm, drugs and cash.

Items seized include:

  • Loaded 40 calibre Glock semi-automatic pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition
  • Replica Glock pistol
  • Six rounds of 9mm ammunition
  • 1,661 grams of methamphetamine, value $92,880
  • 959 grams of cocaine, value $95,900
  • 248 grams of fentanyl, value $62,000
  • 95 grams of carfentanil, value $30,000
  • Six grams of cocaine, value $600
  • 11 Tec pills (oxycodone), value $77
  • $23,000 in cash
  • Two digital scales
  • Five cellular phones
  • 10,600 grams of cutting agents

A 28-year-old from Toronto and a 23-year-old from London are facing multiple charges including possession of a Schedule I substance.

The 28-year-old is also facing two counts of fail to comply with release order and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The 23-year-old has also been charged with failing to comply with undertaking.

